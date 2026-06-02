Teen rescued as UP Police busts child trafficking gang in Hapur; 4 arrested

Uttar Pradesh police on Monday rescued a 17-year-old child who had been missing a few days ago and there by busted a gang allegedly involved in child trafficking in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, the police said. Police said that four accused have been arrested. (Representational)

Speaking with ANI, DSP Varun Mishra said that four accused have been arrested.

He further said that the gang was busted during an investigation launched to trace the missing child.

"A 14-15-year-old boy had gone missing a few days ago and was being searched for. The investigation revealed that a gang involved in child trafficking is active, and the incident was carried out by them. 4 accused have been arrested. A 17-year-old child was rescued from their possession. These people would try to find children of all kinds. All four are residents of different districts," he stated.

Further investigation in underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, two individuals accused of kidnapping a one-and-a-half-year old child sustained injuries during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday in the Hulasi Phatak area of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, officials said.

The minor boy was also rescued and returned to the family.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yogesh and Pawan.SP South Anshika Verma informed that the police received information regarding the abduction of a minor boy from Manauna village. A case was registered under the relevant sections. Subsequently, five police teams were formed to locate the child.

With CCTV surveillance and other technical inputs, the police teams pursued the investigation.

"On May 24, 2026, information was received regarding the abduction of a one-and-a-half-year-old child from the village of Manauna, located within the jurisdiction of the Aonla Police Station. Based on this, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the law. In furtherance of the investigation, five police teams were constituted. These teams utilised CCTV footage, surveillance, and other technical inputs to pursue the case," she said.

She added that the police teams received intel regarding the two accused trying to transport the child to sell him, and intercepted him. During the altercation, the accused attempted to flee and opened fire at the officials. During the police response, both the accused sustained gunshot wounds to their legs.

SP Verma noted that two country-made pistols and live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused individuals.