Teen YouTuber flees home after scolding, found on train in MP. Parents livestream ordeal

A 16-year-old YouTuber, known by the name ‘Bindass Kavya’, was found inside a train coach at a Madhya Pradesh railway station, after running away from her home in Maharashtra when scolded by her father.

The girl was reported missing from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, police said, and was found in a train coach at Itarsi railway station in the neighbouring state. Her parents recorded the moment when she returned home, a video clip of which has been doing rounds online.

The teenager has over 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube and is usually seen creating gaming and lifestyle content and vlogs on the platform. She had been missing since September 9, according to her parents.

Her parents took to her YouTube channel as well as her Twitter handle to inform her followers that she had gone missing. “Our daughter is missing from Septermber 9, 2pm, and police is not searching still. Please help us. ‘Kahi der na ho jaye’ (hope it doesn’t get too late). Please retweet @DGPMaharashtra @AbadCityPolice #searchbindasskavya,” the family’s tweet on Saturday roughly read.

They also live streamed their ordeal on her YouTube channel, as well as when police found her, as they went to pick her up. In a video doing rounds online, her parents were seen caressing their weeping daughter after she was reunited with them at home.

Screengrab from the livestream by her parents on her YouTube channel when she went missing.

How was the teenager traced?

The Government Railway Police had received information that the teenager had left home after being scolded by her parents, Itarsi GRP's sub-inspector Vibhendu Vyanktesh Tandia said. They came to know that she went missing from Chhaoni police station limits in Aurangabad and intensified checking with the help of her photographs in trains arriving at Itarsi railway station, located about 500km from Aurangabad.

The GRP found her in a sleeper coach of the Kushinagar Express coming from Bhusawal on Saturday and later handed her over to her family, the sub-inspector said.

During the checking of trains on the basis of the girl's photographs, the GRP found her in the train coach, he said.

Her parents were informed and they reached Itarsi late Saturday night, he said. The GRP then handed over the girl to her family, he added.

(With agency inputs)

