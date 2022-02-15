Teenager arrested for rape and murder of 6-year-old girl in Assam’s Hailakandi

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district for allegedly raping and killing a 6-year-old girl of his neighbourhood. The boy’s father has also been arrested for supporting his son and trying to destroy evidence of the crime.

The incident happened at Sultanicherra area in Kathlicherra assembly constituency of Hailakandi district. The girl was missing since February 9 and her body was recovered on February 12.

According to the police, initial investigation revealed that on February 9, the 6-year-old girl was playing with other children of the locality before she disappeared. The next day her body was recovered from a nearby forest area. According to the police, she was badly injured before she died. Police sent the body to Hailakandi Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

After the police started investigating the matter and under instructions of chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ACPCR), Dr Sunita Chakraborty, a team from Guwahati reached Hailakandi and they took part in the investigation and interrogation.

A member of ACPCR, Ajoy Kumar Dutta said that they went to the houses of other children who were present when the girl disappeared. They spoke to family members and children separately. There were police officials in plain clothes present during the interrogation.

“We found a family behaving strangely and a boy was telling lot of lies. It was also found that there were too many relatives staying in their house at that time which helped us to find the way to identify the criminal. It was a very smart move and ACPCR and police investigated the matter together and solved it within 24 hours,” Dutta said.

The boy has been arrested under several serious charges but he is a minor and the procedure will go as per the Juvenile Justice Act. Dutta also suggested that the father of the boy could be involved in killing the 6-year-old girl.

Superintendent of police, Hailakandi district, Gaurav Upadhyay informed that after recovering the body of the girl they started investigating the matter. Upadhyay said, “The boy has confessed to his crime and he has told the police about the incident.”

“We are trying to find out whether any other person helped him in the killing. The post mortem report will give us more information about what actually happened to her. We have arrested his father for trying to hide evidence related to this incident and there is a possibility that he has helped in killing her as well,” the SP said.