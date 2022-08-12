Tejashwi Yadav to meet Sonia Gandhi ahead of Mahagathbandhan govt's floor test

A key Congress-RJD meeting will take place on Friday as Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav is likely to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, three days after the Mahagathbandhan alliance formed the government in Bihar with Nitish Kumar remaining in the CM's chair. On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar and Tejahswi Yadav took the oaths as the chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively. The Mahagathbandhan government will face a floor test on August 24. Also Read: How a courtesy call from Bihar CM to Sonia Gandhi changed the political scenario

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress played a crucial role in the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government as the foundation of what Bihar witnessed a few days ago was laid when Nitish Kumar made a call to Sonia Gandhi when Sonia Gandhi was battling with Covid. It was a courtesy call but, according to reports, Nitish Kumar did mention to Sonia that the BJP was trying to break his party.

Sonia Gandhi, it has been learnt, asked him to contact Rahul Gandhi as well. Nitish Kumar got in touch with Tejashwi who then contacted Rahul Gandhi. Reports said Rahul Gandhi then agreed to be in touch with the state unit of the party and that is how the entire script of toppling the NDA alliance but keeping Nitish Kumar at the helm was scripted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The telephone conversation took place in the first week of June. According to JD(U) insiders Nitish Kumar made up his mind to exit the NDA alliance after speaking to Sonia Gandhi. It was the time when Nitish Kumar got in touch with Lalu Prasad Yadav as well.

After resigning as the chief minister of the NDA alliance government, Nitish Kumar reportedly spoke to both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and thanked them for their support.

The Congress has 19 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly and is likely to get 4 berths in the cabinet. The RJD is likely to get the maximum number of berths being the largest party in the alliance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON