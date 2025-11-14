Tejashwi's big warning on Bihar vote counting: ‘If officials repeat 2020…'

Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections result on November 14, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who looked set to stay out of power, had on Thursday said that his party-led Mahagathbandhan would form the next government, dismissing exit polls that predicted NDA's victory. Tejashwi Yadav at a press meet.(ANI)

He also issued a warning to officials at a press conference in Patna. Yadav said if the administration "acts on anyone's orders", then the public will “take care of it”. He said there could be "possible cheating", citing “intelligence” about a planned manipulation of the counting process.

"Our workers are at all the counting stations and are alert. If the Administration repeats their 2020 mistake again, or anyone crosses their limit, does something unconstitutional and unfair, and if any official acts on anyone's orders, then the public will take care of it," he said, implying there were wrongdoings in the 2020 election that his alliance lost.

Tejashwi accused the BJP and NDA of orchestrating a “narrative of victory” through “certain BJP leaders, along with some compliant media and officials”.

"We have got information from officials who are receiving calls or being called in to meet that there will be a conspiracy to slow down the entire counting process, and not to declare the seats that Mahagathbandhan wins tomorrow and declare the NDA seats first... They will adopt such a strategy," Tejashwi claimed on November 13.

He said he was ready to deal with any “unconstitutional activity”.

"The justice-loving people of Bihar, the birthplace of democracy, and all social and political workers who love Bihar and the Constitution are alert, vigilant, cautious, and fully capable, aware, and prepared with enthusiasm, hope, and confidence to deal with any kind of improper unconstitutional activity."

Tejashwi also held an online meeting with the party's candidates and district-level office bearers, during which a detailed discussion was held on guidelines related to the counting process.

Tejashwi was leading from Raghopur as per trends at 10 am on November 14, but the MGB was likely to stay out of power.