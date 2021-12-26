Tejasvi Surya calls for 'Ghar Wapsi' of Muslims, Christians; video goes viral

Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has called for the conversion of Muslims and Christians to Hinduism as this is the only way of Hindu revival. Portions of the speech that the MP delivered at Sri Krishna Math, Udupi, on Saturday have gone viral on social media. Tejasvi also tweeted the live speech. "Spoke on 'Hindu Revival' at Sri Krishna Math in Udupi today. After 2014, Bharat is finally decolonising itself after 70+ years of colonial hangover. Following centuries of being ruled by foreign invaders, Bharat is re-emerging as 'Vishwaguru'," Tejasvi tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his address, he said temples and mutts must set yearly targets to convert people who got converted for various reasons back to Sanatan Dharma. There is no other solution and we wonder whether it is possible because it does not come naturally to us, Tejasvi said. He said Islam and Christianity are not mere religions but are political imperial ideologies. These religions believe they are the supreme and that is the fundamental difference between these religions and Hinduism, the MP said. These faiths were propagated by wielding swords.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Hindu has been taken out from his mother religion. There is only one possible solution to address this anomaly. Those people who have left their mother religion and have for various socio-political, economic reasons over the course of India’s history have gone out of the Hindu fold must be brought back in whole, into the Hindu fold, brought back to the mother faith,” Tejasvi said.

The video comes on the heels of Haridwar's Dharma Sansad videos which invited widespread outrage for the hate speeches by Hindu leaders. An FIR was also launched against the Dharma Sansad.