Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tejasvi Surya calls for 'Ghar Wapsi' of Muslims, Christians; video goes viral
india news

Tejasvi Surya calls for 'Ghar Wapsi' of Muslims, Christians; video goes viral

Tejasvi Surya said temples and mutts must set yearly targets to convert people who got converted for various reasons back to Sanatan Dharma
Tejasvi Surya said Islam and Christianity are not mere religions but are political imperial ideologies.
Published on Dec 26, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has called for the conversion of Muslims and Christians to Hinduism as this is the only way of Hindu revival. Portions of the speech that the MP delivered at Sri Krishna Math, Udupi, on Saturday have gone viral on social media. Tejasvi also tweeted the live speech. "Spoke on 'Hindu Revival' at Sri Krishna Math in Udupi today. After 2014, Bharat is finally decolonising itself after 70+ years of colonial hangover. Following centuries of being ruled by foreign invaders, Bharat is re-emerging as 'Vishwaguru'," Tejasvi tweeted.

In his address, he said temples and mutts must set yearly targets to convert people who got converted for various reasons back to Sanatan Dharma. There is no other solution and we wonder whether it is possible because it does not come naturally to us, Tejasvi said. He said Islam and Christianity are not mere religions but are political imperial ideologies. These religions believe they are the supreme and that is the fundamental difference between these religions and Hinduism, the MP said. These faiths were propagated by wielding swords.

 

RELATED STORIES

“The Hindu has been taken out from his mother religion. There is only one possible solution to address this anomaly. Those people who have left their mother religion and have for various socio-political, economic reasons over the course of India’s history have gone out of the Hindu fold must be brought back in whole, into the Hindu fold, brought back to the mother faith,” Tejasvi said.

The video comes on the heels of Haridwar's Dharma Sansad videos which invited widespread outrage for the hate speeches by Hindu leaders. An FIR was also launched against the Dharma Sansad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tejasvi surya viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP