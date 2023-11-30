Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: Voting for 119 seats begins; three-way fight of Cong, BJP, BRS
Telangana Assembly election 2023 LIVE: On Thursday, 32.6 million voters in Telangana will determine the fate of 2,290 candidates vying for 119 assembly seats. The intense campaign, featuring prominent national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, and K Chandrashekar Rao of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), culminates in this election.
Results for Telangana, along with those for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, where voting occurred between November 7 and November 25, will be announced on December 3. Telangana is the final state among these to conduct its elections.
“The polling will start at 7 am and will end at 5 pm in 106 constituencies and from 7 am to 4 pm in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas. More than 250,000 staff will be engaged in poll duties for the assembly elections,” chief electoral officer Vikas Raj said.
The ruling BRS has candidates in all 119 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena, led by actor Pawan Kalyan, are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively. Additionally, the Congress has allocated one seat to its ally, the Communist Party of India (CPI), while fielding candidates in 118 other constituencies."
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 07:06 AM
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 06:56 AM
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 06:54 AM
- Thu, 30 Nov 2023 06:27 AM
