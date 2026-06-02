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Telangana bans cash wages, ups monthly minimum pay

Telangana bans cash wage payments, mandates digital transfers, and introduces minimum wage protections for gig workers, increasing wages across skill levels.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 05:54 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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The Telangana government from Monday banned payment of wages in cash by private industries, business houses and commercial establishments, besides introducing minimum wage protection to gig and platform workers across the state, as part of its new labour governance framework.

Telangana bans cash wages, ups monthly minimum pay

An official statement from the state government on Monday said the changes were introduced through a notification in the form of a government order issued on May 30, and they came into effect from Monday (June 1).

According to the statement, the government has introduced a uniform wage structure across sectors and revised minimum wages by skill level and location, and expanded protections to categories of workers that were previously outside the minimum wage net.

It said the new payment regime was aimed at eliminating cash-based exploitation, protecting purchasing power, and uplifting the dignity of labour, by securing a 100% digital footprint.

“Payouts via paper cash are explicitly banned. Employers must disburse wages through direct electronic transfer (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS) or bank cheque, building an unalterable trail for labour inspectors and protecting vulnerable workgroups,” the statement said.

Among them is the formal extension of minimum wage protections to gig and platform workers engaged in e-commerce, courier services and LPG distribution. The notification also recognises specialised roles such as Drone Technology Pesticide Sprayers under the highly skilled category, ensuring higher minimum wages for such occupations.

The order mandates equal minimum wage rates for male, female, transgender and physically challenged employees performing the same or equivalent work.

It also seeks to close subcontracting-related loopholes by making principal employers directly liable for wage payments if third-party agencies fail to pay workers, ensuring immediate settlement of wages under the law.

In its mandate to ensure favourable working conditions for workers, the order said any task executed past standard eight-hour daily shifts, or requested on public holidays and weekly rest days, must be compensated as overtime at double (two times) the standard rate of wages.

If an industrial cluster already pays higher rates than this order’s baseline, the old wages are legally exempted from the new rules. Furthermore, those workers are granted an additional mandatory 10% enhancement over their old wages, the statement added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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