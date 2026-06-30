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Telangana BJP leader arrested for assaulting school principal

Telangana police arrested BJP leader Mandula Balu for allegedly assaulting a school principal over Urdu classes, sparking community outrage.

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 06:30 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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The Telangana police on Monday arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Armoor town of Nizamabad district for allegedly slapping the Muslim principal of a private school over the introduction of Urdu classes, people familiar with the matter said.

Telangana BJP leader arrested for assaulting school principal

Armoor inspector of police P Satyanarayana told reporters that BJP Armoor town president Mandula Balu was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Amer Khan, principal of Bharath Chandra High School, on June 27.

A video showing the BJP leader allegedly slapping Khan and abusing him went viral on social media, triggering outrage among members of the minority community in the town.

“Based on the complaint lodged by the school’s correspondent A Mallaiah, we have registered a case of alleged trespassing, criminal intimidation and assault against Balu,” the inspector said.

The police also registered a case under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against principal Amer Khan, correspondent A Mallaiah and Urdu teacher Umme Hani. Section 196 deals with acts, speeches or writings that promote enmity between different groups on grounds such as religion, race, caste, language or place of birth.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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