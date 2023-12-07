Telangana CM swearing-in: List of MLAs who took oath with Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy took oath as the chief minister making history as the first Congress CM of the state which was formed in 2014.

Telangana state Congress President Revanth Reddy welcomes the party MP Deepender Singh Hooda(PTI)

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Singh Hooda and party president Mallikarjun Kharge attended the swearing-in ceremony. Along with this, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also attended the ceremony.

Along with Reddy, 10 other Congress leaders took an oath. Here is who they are:

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been one of the most prominent faces during Telangana polls. He was the second LoP in the Telangana assembly. He has also been an MLA in 2009 and 2014. He will be the deputy chief minister of Telangana.

Gaddam Prasad Kumar: Representing the Vikarabad constituency in Telangana elections, Kumar will be the speaker on the Telangana assembly.

Uttam Kumar Reddy: The Congress candidate who won from Huzurnagar constituency in Telangana assembly election, Uttam Kumar Reddy is a former Indian Air Force pilot and currently is a member of Lok Sabha's standing committee on defence. A three-time MLA in the past, Reddy also served as a cabinet minister in the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2012 to 2014.

D Sridhar Babu: Duddilla Sridhar Babu, son of the Late Duddilla Sripada Rao, was born in 1969. He won as an MLA in the 1999 Andhra Pradesh elections from Manthani and won the seat for a record three terms. He was also a minister in the Andhra Pradesh assembly from 2009 till 2014. He was the Telangana Congress manifesto committee chairman for this term's elections.

Ponnam Prabhakar: He is an OBC leader for the Congress party from Karimnagar. Prabhakar has lost the elections twice despite being given preference. However, this term, he won from Husnabad constituency with over 19,000 votes.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy: Four-term MLA, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy won from the Nalgonda constituency in the Telangana elections.

C Damodar Rajanarasimha: Cilarapu Damodar Raja Narasimha held the position of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2011 to 2014. He won from the Andole contrituency.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy: Winning the Palair constituency in Telangana assembly elections, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy represented the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency from 2014 to 2019.

Danasari Anasuya Seethakka: Born in the Adivasi Koya tribe, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka won from the Mulug constituency in Telangana elections.

Tummala Nageswar Rao: A four-term minister in the government of Andhra Pradesh, Rao won from the Khammam constituency. He was in Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and then the Bharat Rashtra Samith (BRS) before joining Congress in September 2023.

Konda Surekha: Working in the Congress party since 1996, Surekha won from Telangana's Warangal East seat with 67,757 against BJP.

Jupally Krishna Rao: Rao won from the Kollapur constituency. He is a former minister of the Telangana government.

