Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Telangana continues to attract investments from MNCs despite Covid-19 pandemic: IT Minister
india news

Telangana continues to attract investments from MNCs despite Covid-19 pandemic: IT Minister

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the state's IT and ITES exports stood at ₹1,45,522 crore for the financial year 2020-21, an increase of 12.98 per cent.
ANI | , Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:29 AM IST
The State added 46,489 new jobs taking the total IT/ ITES employment to 6,28,615 at a growth rate of 7.99, KT Rama Rao said.(File Photo)

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic-induced slowdown in the IT sector, Telangana continues to attract investments from Multi-National Companies, said Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday.

While releasing the Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITE&C) and I&C Department's Annual Reports of 2020-21, he said that the state's IT and ITES exports stood at 1,45,522 crore for the financial year 2020-21, an increase of 12.98 per cent.

The State added 46,489 new jobs taking the total IT/ ITES employment to 6,28,615 at a growth rate of 7.99, he added.

He further informed that Telangana's Gross State Domestic Product during 2020-21 was 9.78 lakh Crore.

"The growth rate fell due to the Covid-19 pandemic by 1.26 per cent at constant prices (2011-12) but is significantly better than India's projected GDP contraction at 8 per cent. The share of Telangana's economy in the national GDP has gone up by 26 basis points to 5.0 per cent in 2020-21 against 4.74 per cent in 2019-20," he added.

The Minister further said that Telangana continues to attract major investments from several multi-national companies despite the pandemic-induced slowdown.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary ITE&C Department, speaking on the occasion, said that Despite the difficult year, both IT and Industries departments have made significant progress this year and have been able to initiate many new initiatives such as the launch of new EV Policy, several new industrial parks and Hyderabad Mega Science and technology Cluster.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana kt rama rao
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP