Telangana 2023 LIVE: Nizamabad (Urban), Nizamabad (Rural), BaIkonda, KoratIa, JagtiaI, Armur, Bodhan seats counting

The Telangana Legislative Assembly elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Nizamabad (Urban), Nizamabad (Rural), BaIkonda, KoratIa, JagtiaI, Armur and Bodhan assembly constituencies.

Telangana election results 2023: People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during Telangana Assembly election

There are 2,557 transgender voters out of 1,58,71,493 male and 1,58,43,339 female voters. 2,290 candidates are running overall, and 608 of them have withdrawn.

Counting is underway for Nizamabad area constituencies:

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Nizamabad (Urban) Nizamabad (Rural) Counting to begin BaIkonda Counting to begin KoratIa Counting to begin JagtiaI Counting to begin Armur Counting to begin Bodhan Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Nizamabad area constituencies

The 2018 Telangana assembly elections saw a 73.37% voter turnout in the state. 2018 saw K Chandrashekhar Rao re-elected as chief minister thanks to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party's 88 seat victory.

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Nizamabad (Rural) Baji Reddy Goverdhan TRS Nizamabad (Urban) Bigala Ganesh TRS BaIkonda Vemula Prashanth Reddy TRS KoratIa Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Ra TRS JagtiaI M.Sanjay Kumar TRS Armur Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy TRS Bodhan Shakil Aamir Mohammed TRS

