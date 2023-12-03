Telangana 2023 LIVE: Nizamabad (Urban), Nizamabad (Rural), BaIkonda, KoratIa, JagtiaI, Armur, Bodhan seats counting
Telangana Election Results Live Updates on December 3, 2023 for Nizamabad (Urban), Nizamabad (Rural), BaIkonda, KoratIa, JagtiaI, Armur, Bodhan seats
The Telangana Legislative Assembly elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Nizamabad (Urban), Nizamabad (Rural), BaIkonda, KoratIa, JagtiaI, Armur and Bodhan assembly constituencies.
There are 2,557 transgender voters out of 1,58,71,493 male and 1,58,43,339 female voters. 2,290 candidates are running overall, and 608 of them have withdrawn.
Counting is underway for Nizamabad area constituencies:
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Nizamabad (Urban)
|Nizamabad (Rural)
|Counting to begin
|BaIkonda
|Counting to begin
|KoratIa
|Counting to begin
|JagtiaI
|Counting to begin
|Armur
|Counting to begin
|Bodhan
|Counting to begin
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Nizamabad area constituencies
The 2018 Telangana assembly elections saw a 73.37% voter turnout in the state. 2018 saw K Chandrashekhar Rao re-elected as chief minister thanks to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party's 88 seat victory.
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Nizamabad (Rural)
|Baji Reddy Goverdhan
|TRS
|Nizamabad (Urban)
|Bigala Ganesh
|TRS
|BaIkonda
|Vemula Prashanth Reddy
|TRS
|KoratIa
|Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Ra
|TRS
|JagtiaI
|M.Sanjay Kumar
|TRS
|Armur
|Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy
|TRS
|Bodhan
|Shakil Aamir Mohammed
|TRS
Telangana Assembly Election: Full Coverage link
https://www.hindustantimes.com/elections/telangana-assembly-election
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 05:56 PM
Telangana Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am