Telangana elections: CM face will be from backward caste, says Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power in Telangana, it would make a leader from Other Backward Classes (OBC) community the chief minister of the state.

Union home minister Amit Shah being welcomed by BJP supporters on his arrival in Suryapet on Friday (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing an election rally at Suryapet, Shah accused the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of cheating Dalits, tribals and OBCs in the last nine and half years. “ BRS is anti-poor and anti-weaker sections, as it has failed to fulfil promises made for their uplift, including distribution of three acres of land for each Dalit family,” he said.

The Union home minister recalled that BRS president and state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised to make a Dalit the chief minister if his party was voted to power in 2014. “He conveniently ignored his promise. He is now trying to project his son K T Rama Rao as his successor,” he criticised.

ALSO READ- ‘People will give fitting reply to those trying to bury country’s history’: Amit Shah

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He announced that if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, it would make an OBC leader as the chief minister. “Can KCR make a similar announcement? He has not done anything for the OBCs during his regime,” he said.

Describing the Congress and the BRS as family-oriented parties, Shah said the only objective of the Congress was to make Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister and that of KCR was to make his son KTR as the chief minister. “The BJP is the only party which strives for the welfare of the people and the development of the nation,” he said.

The Union home minister said the BJP was committed to the development of tribals. “It was the Narendra Modi government at the Centre which has sanctioned a central university for tribals in the name of tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma,” he pointed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the Centre had announced updating of terms of conditions of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal to do justice to Telangana in Krishna water sharing. “We have also taken steps to create a National Turmeric Board to help Telangana farmers. We are providing safe drinking water to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he asserted.

Shah said the Modi government had created a new history by completing the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in a record time and invited the people of Suryapet to attend the inaugural function in January in large numbers.

Without reacting to Shah’s comment on an OBC chief minister, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao said the people had been witnessing the most progressive and development-oriented government in the last nine years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Even in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own state of Gujarat, there has been no round-the-clock power supply to the farmers. Yet, the BJP national leaders are coming here and questioning our government,” KCR said, while addressing a rally at Mahabubabad.

He said that, unlike in the BJP-ruled states, there had been no scarcity of fertilisers in Telangana and the farmers were getting money directly into their accounts after selling their produce.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail