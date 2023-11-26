Telangana elections: Congress eyes resurgence to challenge KCR in citadel

For nearly three years between 2015 and 2018, the Congress party had no significant or large public rally in Telangana. In 2014, K Chandrashekar Rao became the chief minister of India’s newest state and “our leaders almost went into silent mode as they feared backlash if they tried to question KCR in those emotive times,” Congress worker Ramavath Ramalu said at Gandhi Bhavan, the state headquarters of the party.

Congress leaders said that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has given a boost to the party organisation (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Five years later, the Congress has re-emerged as a threat to Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi. By Congress standards, it is a rare achievement. In states such as Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has been relegated to a marginal force compared with powerful regional parties.

Also read: 'Rahul Gandhi ke do pyaar': Owaisi's jibe at Congress leader's '2 friends' remark

“In Andhra Pradesh, we are still trying to overcome the obvious challenges,” said Gidugu Rudra Raju, state Congress president who has been camping in Hyderabad.

After Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, the Congress strategy of claiming credit for forming the new state backfired. Rao, who went on a hunger strike for Telangana, swept to power. More than a hundred Congress leaders, including former state chiefs and former ministers, left the grand old party to join Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which has now being renamed BRS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The two other similar examples can be seen in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, where hundreds of Congress leaders and workers have joined the new offshoots,” said political analyst Sudhakar Gaud.

The Congress’ comeback suffered a jolt in the 2018 Telangana election in which it joined hands with N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telegu Desam Party, which commands some seats in the Seemandhra region. “In his entire campaign, KCR asked people, do you want to vote for Telangana or Andhra Pradesh?” said Mahesh Shetapally, a BRS sympathizer.

Congress leaders such as state vice-president Mallu Ravi point out that the party’s district level organisation was still strong despite some confusion and silence at the top. In 2021, the Congress appointed Revanth Reddy, 54, as state party chief.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He was a good organizer and trained under Chandrababu Naidu. He spoke KCR’s language. He started pointing out how the KCR’s regime has not catered to the aspirations of Telangana. The state has been formed, but the promises remained unfulfilled,” said Gaud.

Congress leaders such as Ajoy Kumar and Ravi also said that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has given a boost to the party organization. Gandhi walked more than 375 km in the state during the foot march. “It was our super chawanprash (ayurvedic tonic). We are also promising more than 2 lakh jobs to fill up vacancies. Our campaign act is in place and leaders are working together,” said Kumar.

The Karnataka elections, too, can create an impact for the Congress in some southern districts, political analysts said. “If you look at the larger picture, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) going out of power in entire south India, Congress winning back a key state in this region. All these can help create a narrative,” said Gaud.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Revanth Reddy’s appointment was also a key factor behind the turnaround of the Congress, said Ghanta Chakrapani, director of BR Ambedkar University and former Telangana public service commission head.

“He connected will with the youth,” Chakrapani said. “Somehow, the Reddy community strongly feels power should be in their hands. This time, nearly 50% of the candidates in general seats are Reddy.”

But chief minister Rao has also played the Reddy card well. As many as six of his ministers are from the community. Assembly speaker and deputy speaker are also from the community.

In his poll campaign, Rao launched a no-hold barred attack of Revanth Reddy, who is pitted as the chief minister if the Congress comes to power. At a rally in Cherial, he referred the Congress leader as “Rifle Reddy” for his alleged high-handedness and accused him as one close to the rulers of Andhra Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Mulugu, Rao provided details about the welfare programmes and projects his government has delivered and told the audience, “Be wary of the Congress. Ten years of hard work will be wasted if you vote for Congress.”

As the BRS and the Congress face each other in arguably a close contest, a a top-ranking Telugu leader, who has held important positions in Delhi in the past, pointed out to an X factor: BJP. “If the BJP does well, KCR will have a better chance to retain power,” he said, declining to be named. “If the BJP fails to improve, the Congress might gain.” Experts also believe that BRS’ booth management and overall organisation strength is more powerful than the Congress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saubhadra Chatterji Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.