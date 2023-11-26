'Rahul Gandhi ke do pyaar': Owaisi's jibe at Congress leader's '2 friends' remark

Amid the political slugfest ahead of the assembly elections in Telangana, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, in a response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's jibe at the former being a friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said that Gandhi has two loves of life. Owaisi questioned Rahul Gandhi's 'have killed Rahul Gandhi' statement. (File)

While addressing an election rally in Telangana's Hyderabad, Owaisi said, "Rahul Gandhi ke do pyaar hai (Rahul Gandhi's has two love of life) - one Italy because his mother is from there, and other one is PM Modi because he gives him power."

Owaisi further attacked Gandhi saying that the people of Amethi chose Smriti Irani over him in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Smriti Irani defeated Gandhi in the Amethi constituency, considered as Congress party's bastion, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leader was elected as an MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

The AIMIM president further asked the Congress MP to get married and said he (Rahul Gandhi) does not have any friend at home and so he thinks about his friends outside. Owaisi said that Gandhi should not talk like this now. He should get married as having someone at home could benefit him as he turned 50.

"I appeal to you, Rahul Gandhi, please don't be single any more (since) you have turned 50, if you have someone at home you will be good then," Owaisi said.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing an election rally on Saturday said, “Modiji ke hai do yaar, Owaisi aur KCR (PM Modi has two friends- Owaisi and Telangana chief minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao).”

"KCR (BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) wants Modi to be PM and Modi wants KCR to be CM," he added.

Gandhi took aim at KCR and said that he and all his family members in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi are corrupt, and most money-making ministries are in the hands of KCR's family.

"The most money-making ministries are in the hands of KCR's family. Most of the money is made on land, liquor and sand, and all of them are under the control of KCR and his family members," Gandhi said.

Telangana is set for assembly polls on November 30 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies)