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Telangana facing intense heatwave conditions, IMD issues alert

IMD issues orange alert for Telangana as temperatures soar above 42°C, expected to reach 41-45°C till April 16, impacting several districts.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:14 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued an orange alert with intense heat wave impact for till April 16, even as several districts across Telangana are facing intense heatwave-like conditions with maximum temperatures crossing 42 degrees Celsius in 22 places.

Telangana facing intense heatwave conditions, IMD issues alert

The IMD said that maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 41 and 44 degree Celsius till April 16.

According to the weather reports from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Macherla village in Aloor block in Nizamabad district recorded highest maximum temperature of 43.2°Celsius by 5pm on Monday.

It is followed by 43.1°C at Ghanpur village of Gudipally block in Nalgonda district, 42.9°C at Bhiknoor in Kamareddy district and 42.9°C at Ichoda in Adilabad district. Hyderabad recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 40.9°C.

The IMD sounded a severe heatwave alert for Telangana, with temperatures expected to soar across several districts over the next week. According to weather updates, districts including Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Gadwal may record highs between 42°C and 45°C.

The IMD bulletin said while one or two places over coastal Andhra recorded 1.6-3°C above normal temperatures, many other places have recorded around 40°C on Monday, with Kurnool recording the highest maximum temperature of 42.1°C.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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