Can grill Kadapa MP in uncle’s murder case, not arrest him till April 25: HC

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Apr 18, 2023 09:49 PM IST

HYDERABAD: The Telangana high court on Tuesday told the Central Bureau of Investigation not to arrest YSR Congress MP, YS Avinash Reddy, till April 25 but said the agency could question him in connection with the murder of his uncle and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy in March 2019.

A bench of justice K Surender passed the interim order during a hearing on Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail petition. He is the cousin of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The high court asked the Kadapa MP to appear before CBI’s investigating officers and cooperate with them. Justice Reddy also asked CBI to record the entire interrogation and submit in writing all the questions to be posed to him during the interrogation.

The high court posted the case to April 25 for further hearing on his anticipatory bail petition.

CBI told the court that it will question the MP along with his father YS Bhaskar Reddy who was arrested on Sunday and his close aide Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy, who was arrested last week in the same case.

Earlier in the day, a court at Nampally in Hyderabad granted six-day custody of Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy for further questioning in connection with the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

