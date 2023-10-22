Telangana least corrupt state in country, BRS targets 95-100 seats in Nov 30 polls, says Kavitha

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) Exuding confidence that BRS will come back to power, MLC K Kavitha said her party has set a target of winning between 95 and 100 seats in November 30 assembly polls in Telangana.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, she also said Telangana, according to the Central government survey, is the least corrupt state in the country.

Kavitha, refuting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that BRS is the B-Team of the BJP, sought to know why the saffron party was suddenly "silent" on cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate on several leaders of the grand old party, including Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi.

"Absolutely confident (of coming back to power), 100 per cent confident. Because the people of Telangana are always with us and we are always with them. We've practically done many things which never ever any state in this country had even dreamt about.

"Anywhere between 95 and 100 seats is our target. We will certainly land very close to that number. We are coming back to power," she said.

On the corruption allegation made by Rahul Gandhi against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government, Kavitha said the Gandhi scion really should do his homework before he comes to any state to campaign.

"Rahul Gandhiji, unfortunately, is not a leader. He just reads out whatever scripts are handed over to him. The state officially, according to the Central government survey, is the least corrupt state in the whole of this nation," she said, refuting the allegations.

Narrating the BRS government’s achievements during the past 10 years, Kavitha, daughter of KCR, said in 2014 when Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh, the new state’s budget was around ₹69,000 crore and it is nearly ₹3 lakh crore now. The per capita income of the state which, was at ₹1.24 lakh in 2014 has now increased nearly threefold at ₹3.12 lakh.

On Gandhi’s promise that if the Congress is voted to power in Telangana, it would ensure that turmeric farmers would be given ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 per quintal, the former Nizamabad MP said, "This is the joke of the century. The Congress party, which was in power for the longest time, never gave a minimum support price to commercial crops."

She dismissed the Congress leader’s promises as "undoable".

On the Congress leader’s allegation of BRS, BJP and AIMIM working in "cahoots", Kavitha said, "We are not in alliance with anybody. AIMIM is definitely our friendly party and it will remain so. We have never been in an alliance in the last two terms and this time also," she said.

