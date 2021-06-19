Telangana lifts lockdown, schools reopen from July 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday announced the complete lifting of lockdown in the state with effect from Sunday in view of the improvement in Covid-19 situation.

A decision to this effect was taken at the state cabinet meeting held by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his camp office Pragati Bhavan in the afternoon.

“The decision to lift the lockdown completely was taken after examining reports submitted by the state medical and health department officials, which said the number of Covid-19 cases in the State and the positivity rate had dropped significantly,” the official release said.

The lockdown in Telangana has been in force since May 12 with the government giving periodical relaxations. On June 9, the state government announced a 12-hour relaxation in the lockdown from 6 am to 6 pm for 10 days and it will come to an end at 6 am on Sunday.

According to an official release from the chief minister’s office, the cabinet decided that there would be no night curfew as well.

The cabinet observed that the spread of the virus in the state was completely under control. The cabinet also directed that the officials of all the departments completely lift all the regulations imposed during the lockdown.

The official release said the cabinet made a thorough review of the Covid-19 situation across the country in general and the neighbouring states in particular and observed that the virus spread was under significant control.

The cabinet directed that the education department reopen all educational institutions from July 1 in all aspects with total preparedness.

The official release said the decision to lift the lockdown completely was taken to see that the normal life and the livelihood of the common people should not be affected. The cabinet appealed to the people to cooperate with the government in containing the spread of the virus.

The cabinet made it clear that the people should not let their guard down because the lockdown was lifted. There should be no complacency in fighting against the virus. “The people should strictly follow the Covid-19 restrictions like wearing of a mask, maintenance of social distance and use of sanitisers which are compulsory,” the cabinet said.