Telangana: Local BJP leader held for slapping school principal over Urdu classes

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Nizamabad district was arrested on Monday for allegedly slapping the principal of a private school during an argument over introducing Urdu classes in the institution, police said.

On June 27, Mandula Balu and several other BJP activists entered the school premises and confronted the school principal for the introduction of Urdu as a second language. (Representational image/Getty Images)

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The principal was also booked for acts promoting enmity among people.

Mandula Balu, president of the BJP unit in Nizamabad’s Armoor town, was accused of assaulting Amer Khan, principal of the Bharath Chandra High School, on June 27, said P Satyanarayana, Armoor inspector of police. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

“Based on the complaint lodged by the school’s correspondent A Mallaiah, we have registered a case of alleged trespassing, criminal intimidation and assault against Balu,” the inspector said.

Police also registered a case under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against principal Amer Khan, correspondent A Mallaiah and Urdu teacher Umme Hani. Section 196 deals with acts, speeches or writings that promote enmity between different groups on grounds such as religion, race, caste, language or place of birth.

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{{^usCountry}} On June 27, Balu and several other BJP activists entered the school premises and confronted the school principal for the introduction of Urdu as a second language. “The children have been exposed to Urdu songs, Urdu text in study material and religious content, raising concerns among some parents,” Balu told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On June 27, Balu and several other BJP activists entered the school premises and confronted the school principal for the introduction of Urdu as a second language. “The children have been exposed to Urdu songs, Urdu text in study material and religious content, raising concerns among some parents,” Balu told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The school principal attempted to explain the school’s position and stressed thaat he was only carrying out the responsibilities assigned by the school management. “I was slapped and subjected to abusive behaviour,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The school principal attempted to explain the school’s position and stressed thaat he was only carrying out the responsibilities assigned by the school management. “I was slapped and subjected to abusive behaviour,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mallaiah told police that Urdu classes were conducted by the teacher, Umme Hani, only for two days. “Inquiries revealed that Urdu classes were conducted without the necessary permissions,” the inspector said, adding that further action would be taken after examining the available evidence, witness statements and other material collected during the probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mallaiah told police that Urdu classes were conducted by the teacher, Umme Hani, only for two days. “Inquiries revealed that Urdu classes were conducted without the necessary permissions,” the inspector said, adding that further action would be taken after examining the available evidence, witness statements and other material collected during the probe. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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