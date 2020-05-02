Telangana man slits 4-yr-old daughter’s throat; cites poverty, lack of liquor due to lockdown

india

Updated: May 02, 2020 16:13 IST

The police in Telangana’s Sangareddy on Friday arrested a 35-year-old tribal man who allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter by slitting her throat, out of depression stemming from poverty and also non-availability of liquor due to lockdown in the state.

The incident happened at Gonglur tribal hamlet of Pulkal revenue block under Jogipet police station’s jurisdiction late on Thursday night. The accused was identified as Ramavath Jeevan, an agricultural labourer, who has been living with his wife Renuka and his three children – two daughters aged six and four , and a son aged less than three years.

Jogipet inspector B Srinivas told reporters that Jeevan had been without work ever since the lockdown was enforced all over the country to contain the spread of Covid-19, resulting in severe financial crisis.

Jeevan was also used to consumption of alcohol and since he was not able to get liquor due to lockdown, he was in a state of depression. On Thursday night, he had a quarrel with his wife over financial issues and the fight went on till late night.

“After Renuka and her children went to sleep, Jeevan picked up a kitchen knife and slit the throat of the younger daughter. Sometime later, he started shouting saying somebody had killed his daughter,” Srinivas said.

On Friday morning, Renuka lodged a complaint with the police suspecting that her husband himself might have committed the crime. “We have taken Jeevan into custody and upon questioning, he admitted to the murder,” the inspector said.

A case of murder was registered against Jeevan, who was remanded to judicial custody for two weeks, the police said.