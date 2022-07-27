Telangana minister KTR's WhatsApp was blocked. This is the reason

Telangana minister KTR (K Taraka Rama Rao) said his WhatsApp got blocked for at least 24 hours as he had more than 8,000 messages on WhatsApp. "Was trying to respond to as many messages as possible but it now has become inaccessible for last 24 hours," the minister tweeted on Tuesday, sharing a screenshot. The screenshot read: "This account is not allowed to use WhatApp due to spam. Chats are still on the device."

KTR has recently met an accident and has been advised three weeks of rest with his ankle ligament torn. He posted his photo sitting on a sofa unable to move his left leg. The minister who is active on Twitter also asked social media users if they have any advice on any OTT shows for binge-watching. The minister has been receiving 'get well soon' messages and also birthday wishes as his birthday was on July 24. Presumably, his WhatsApp inbox was also flooded with these messages.

On Tuesday, the minister posted a photo of him signing files sitting at home. "getting some file work done," he wrote.

KTR's message seeking recommendations for binge-watch series drew flak from political opponent YS Sharmila, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister and the founder of the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Telangana Party. "Show to watch for your pleasure: Conspiracy Theory: the Cloud Burst, & Submerged Homes and Pump Houses," Sharmila tweeted.

As this started a verbal spat between TRS leaders and Sharmila, KTR dismissed Sharmila as a novice and tweeted, "Guys, let’s leave the kids out of these political battles. It’s unbecoming & not acceptable. Appeal to all TRS leaders and social media soldiers to NOT indulge in dragging the children of our political opponents. Let’s take them to task on ideological, policy & performance issues."

