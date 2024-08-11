Hyderabad, Telangana Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy conducted a trial run of three crucial pump houses under the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Sunday. Telangana ministers initiate trial run of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project pump houses

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated the Congress government's commitment to providing irrigation to every acre under the Sitarama Project by August 2026, a release said here.

"The Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project is expected to bring a significant transformation to the agricultural landscape of Telangana. The project will provide a reliable source of water for irrigation to nearly 6 lakh acres, which will help increase agricultural productivity and improve the livelihoods of farmers in the region," Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

He credited the Congress government with securing crucial approvals and allocations that had been allegedly neglected by the previous BRS regime. He assured that the project would be completed by August 2026, "marking a new era of agricultural prosperity in Telangana".

The Congress government is committed to ensuring the successful implementation of the project and is taking all necessary steps to achieve this goal, he said.

The Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, now fully approved by the Godavari River Management Board, will receive 67 TMC of water from the Godavari River, the release said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy stressed that this allocation is crucial for ensuring water reaches every acre within the project's command area by the August 2026 deadline.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy criticised the previous administration for its alleged "inefficiency and wasteful" spending, pointing out that the project's cost was "inflated" from ₹2,400 crore to ₹18,000 crore under the "guise of redesigning."

He praised the Congress government's efforts to secure all necessary approvals and water allocations while keeping costs in check, the release said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the Sitarama Project pump houses on August 15, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.