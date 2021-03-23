Telangana orders closure of schools, colleges amid Covid-19 surge

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced the closure of all educational institutions and hostels in the state “temporarily” with effect from Wednesday, in the wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

State education minister Sabita Indra Reddy announced the move in the assembly in the evening, after a high-level meeting convened by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

After a gap of more than three months, the tally of Covid-19 cases in Telangana crossed the 400-mark by Monday evening. According to the official bulletin released by the state medical and health department, the number of positive cases in a single day till Monday night was 412, taking the total number of positive cases in the last one year to 3.03 lakh.

Telangana also reported three more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,674. As many as 3,151 patients were undergoing treatment, the bulletin said.

The state has been witnessing a steady increase in the number of Covid-19 cases for the past several days with a large number of infections being reported from a few schools in the state.

The education minister said the decision to close down all educational institutions and student hostels was taken in view of the outbreak of the second wave of infections across the country.

“Except medical colleges, all government and private schools, colleges and universities will remain closed from Wednesday till further orders,” Sabita said, adding that online classes, however, would continue.

She said there had been reports of a large number of Covid-19 cases from various educational institutions across the state. Due to mass congregation of students, there is every possibility that the virus may spread further.

“Several states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, have already closed educational institutions. There are also an increasing number of requests from parents who are concerned about the health of their children,” she said.

She requested the people to cooperate with the government in following Covid-19 norms to prevent the spread of the virus by duly following all safety precautions including wearing masks, observing physical distance and other precautions like washing or sanitising hands at regular intervals.