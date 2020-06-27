e-paper
Telangana posts more than a 1000 Covid cases in a day, worried HC suspends work in courts till July 20

Telangana saw the highest single day spike in Covid cases on Saturday with 1,087 new cases.

india Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:53 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Health workers take a nasal swab sample during a testing and screening operation for the new coronavirus, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Friday, June 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)(AP)
         

With the rapid rise of Covid-19 pandemic in Telangana, the state high court on Saturday announced suspension of all the regular judicial work in the high court, subordinate courts and tribunals till July 20 or until further orders.

On Saturday, Telangana for the first time crossed the 1,000-mark for the number of cases registered in a single day – it reported as many as 1087 cases in the last 24 hours, including 999 cases in Hyderabad and its surroundings, taking the cumulative number of Covid 19 cases in the state to 13,436.

The state also reported six deaths in the same period, thereby taking the cumulative death toll to 243.

Following the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the state, the high court registrar general issued a circular to all the judicial officers of the courts in the state, stating that no regular judicial activity would be taken up till July 20 or until further orders.

Advocates and parties-in-person would be permitted to file only dire urgent matters such as public interest litigations (PILs), bails, stay petitions, matters relating to threat of demolition and threat of electricity disconnection etc. which should be filed online.

“All such matters, after scrutiny, will be listed before the judges as per the roster for hearing through video conferencing,” the registrar general said.

The cases which are listed up to July 20 in the subordinate courts and tribunals would be adjourned automatically en bloc to a working day after one month, which shall be uploaded in the district court website.

With regard to subordinate courts, all the judicial officers in the state are instructed to take up the hearing of the cases ripe for disposal, in addition to urgent civil, criminal matters and family court matters through video conferencing.

