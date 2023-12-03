Telangana Results 2023: Winners from Khammam, PaIair, Madhira(SC), Wyra(ST), SathupaIIe(SC), Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta(ST)
- Get the latest vote counting trends for Khammam, PaIair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), SathupaIIe (SC), Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta (ST) seats in Telangana
The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Khammam Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Khammam, PaIair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), SathupaIIe (SC), Kothagudem and Aswaraopeta (ST) assembly constituencies.
Winning candidates from 2023 elections in Khammam area constituencies
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|Party
|Khammam
|Tummala Nageswara Rao
|Indian National Congress
|PaIair
|Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
|Indian National Congress
|Madhira (SC)
|Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu
|Indian National Congress
|Wyra (ST)
|Ramdas Maloth
|Indian National Congress
|SathupaIIe (SC)
|Matta Ragamayee
|Indian National Congress
|Kothagudem
|Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao
|Communist Party Of India
|Aswaraopeta (ST)
|Adinarayana. Jare
|Indian National Congress
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Khammam area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Khammam
|Ajay Kumar Puvvada
|TRS
|PaIair
|Kandala Upender Reddy
|INC
|Madhira (SC)
|Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu
|INC
|Wyra (ST)
|Lavudya Ramulu
|Independent
|SathupaIIe (SC)
|Sandra Venkata Veeraiah
|TDP
|Kothagudem
|Vanama Venkateshwara Rao
|INC
|Aswaraopeta (ST)
|Mecha Nageswara Rao
|TDP
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 04:54 PM
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 04:54 PM
Election Result 2023 LIVE: 'I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate,' Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge opens up
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 02:18 PM
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 02:18 PM
Telangana Election Result 2023 LIVE: BRS secures 39 seats, Anil Jadhav and Kaleru Venkatesh among leading candidates
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 01:11 PM
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress supporters rejoice outside Gandhi Bhavan - Watch
Supoorters took to the streets to celebrate as Congress party leads Assembly poll results.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 11:16 AM
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Here's a list of Congress winning candidates
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: The Congress has fielded candidates in 118 constituencies and has allocated one seat to CPI as part of an understanding between the two parties. See the full list of winning Congress candidates here.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:28 AM
Telangana Election Result 2023 LIVE: Counting begins for all Khammam area constituencies
The Khammam Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Khammam, PaIair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), SathupaIIe (SC), Kothagudem and Aswaraopeta (ST) assembly constituencies
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 12:40 AM
Telangana poll results: Counting to begin at 8am