Telangana Results 2023: Winners from Khammam, PaIair, Madhira(SC), Wyra(ST), SathupaIIe(SC), Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta(ST)

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Khammam Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Khammam, PaIair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), SathupaIIe (SC), Kothagudem and Aswaraopeta (ST) assembly constituencies.

Winning candidates from 2023 elections in Khammam area constituencies

Constituency Winning Candidate Party Khammam Tummala Nageswara Rao Indian National Congress PaIair Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Indian National Congress Madhira (SC) Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Indian National Congress Wyra (ST) Ramdas Maloth Indian National Congress SathupaIIe (SC) Matta Ragamayee Indian National Congress Kothagudem Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao Communist Party Of India Aswaraopeta (ST) Adinarayana. Jare Indian National Congress

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Khammam area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Khammam Ajay Kumar Puvvada TRS PaIair Kandala Upender Reddy INC Madhira (SC) Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu INC Wyra (ST) Lavudya Ramulu Independent SathupaIIe (SC) Sandra Venkata Veeraiah TDP Kothagudem Vanama Venkateshwara Rao INC Aswaraopeta (ST) Mecha Nageswara Rao TDP

