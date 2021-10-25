Telangana role model for India, says KCR on being elected TRS chief for 9th term

Telangana has become a role model for all other states in the country in the implementation of welfare and developmental programmes within seven years of its formation, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, was addressing the plenary session of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi after being unanimously elected as the party president for the ninth consecutive term.

Over 6,000 members of the TRS attended the plenary session held at Hitex to celebrate the two decades of the party since its inception.

The chief minister said the TRS had waged a prolonged battle for 13 years to achieve statehood for Telangana, overcoming various hurdles created by the rulers of combined Andhra Pradesh. “Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi during the Independence movement, we achieved statehood through a non-violent struggle and showed a new direction to people’s movements across the world,” he said.

KCR said in the last seven years of TRS rule, the state had made rapid strides on all fronts and showed a new direction to the entire country as far as welfare and developmental programmes were concerned. “We are now No. 1 in the country in terms of economic growth. We have created an irrigation potential that enabled production of record quantity of paddy so much so that even the Food Corporation of India has thrown up its hands for procurement,” he pointed out.

He said Telangana, which was once infamous for large-scale migration of labour in search of livelihood to other states, was now witnessing reverse migration with labourers from other states coming to Telangana for work.

“After we announced the Dalit Bandhu scheme, there have been requests from the villages of neighbouring states that they would like to merge with Telangana. I have been getting calls from Andhra Pradesh asking me to launch the TRS there so that our schemes could also be implemented there,” he claimed.

KCR allayed apprehensions over the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Telangana. “The Election Commission of India might have stalled the scheme in Huzurabad constituency temporarily, but we shall implement it by all means before December and in the rest of the state by next year,” he asserted.

The TRS plenary also passed seven resolutions including congratulating KCR on his re-election as the party president, achievements of the TRS government on various fronts, including irrigation, agriculture and strengthening rural economy; achieving welfare in Telangana; administrative reforms, development of power, industries, IT and infrastructure; Dalit Bandhu as role model for nation; development of education and health; and TRS’ demands to the Centre.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, the party secretary general K Keshava Rao, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other TRS leaders were present. Nearly 6,000 party delegates from 10 districts attended the meeting.