 Telangana: Six of a family killed as car rams into stationary truck in Suryapet
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Telangana: Six of a family killed as car rams into stationary truck in Suryapet

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Apr 25, 2024 12:02 PM IST

As the family reached Durgapuram, their car travelling at a speed of 100-110 kmph crashed into a lorry parked on the side of the road

Six persons, all from the same family, were killed while four others got injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway (NH-65) in Telangana’s Suryapet district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at Dugapuram village in Kodad block at around 4:45am. (Representative file photo)
The incident happened at Dugapuram village in Kodad block at around 4:45am. (Representative file photo)

The incident happened at Dugapuram village in Kodad block at around 4:45am.

The deceased were identified, and they all were natives of Govindapuram in Bonakal mandal, Khammam district.

“The injured have been shifted to the government hospital in Kodad for treatment and they are out of danger,” Kodad deputy superintendent of police M Sridhar Reddy said.

According to Reddy, the family of ten persons was travelling in their car from Hyderabad to Vijayawada to attend an event.

“As they reached Durgapuram, their car travelling at a speed of 100-110 kmph crashed into a lorry parked on the side of the road. Six persons, including an infant, was killed on the spot and four others were injured,” the DSP said.

“The driver apparently did not notice the truck, which had broken down and was parked on the side of the road. We have registered a case of accident and are investigating,” Reddy said.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

