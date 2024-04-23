Bengaluru toddler dies after father accidentally drives car over her, case registered

A one-and-a-half-year-old child was fatally crushed in Bengaluru's HSR Layout after her father accidentally drove the car over her, unable to notice her presence. Representational image(HT File Photo)

The fatal incident took place at 11.30 on Monday, shortly after the family had returned home from a relative's wedding in Channapatna.

After returning home, the family brought their luggage into the house and proceeded with their routine. Meanwhile, the child, identified as Shazia Jannat, followed her father and stood near the car door. Unaware of her presence, the father drove the car forward, crushing her.

Locals immediately rushed to rescue the child and admitted her to a nearby hospital, where she died to her injuries. The grave incident was also captured on CCTV.

The police have registered a case regarding the incident at the HSR Layout Traffic Police Station.