 Bengaluru toddler dies after father accidentally drives car over her, case registered | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru toddler dies after father accidentally drives car over her, case registered

ByNeha Yadav
Apr 23, 2024 06:56 PM IST

A man accidentally crushed his child with car, unaware of her presence in HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

A one-and-a-half-year-old child was fatally crushed in Bengaluru's HSR Layout after her father accidentally drove the car over her, unable to notice her presence.

Representational image(HT File Photo)
Representational image(HT File Photo)

The fatal incident took place at 11.30 on Monday, shortly after the family had returned home from a relative's wedding in Channapatna.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read | Man packs 10 live anacondas in suitcase from Bangkok to Bengaluru, caught at airport | Pics

After returning home, the family brought their luggage into the house and proceeded with their routine. Meanwhile, the child, identified as Shazia Jannat, followed her father and stood near the car door. Unaware of her presence, the father drove the car forward, crushing her.

Locals immediately rushed to rescue the child and admitted her to a nearby hospital, where she died to her injuries. The grave incident was also captured on CCTV.

The police have registered a case regarding the incident at the HSR Layout Traffic Police Station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Neha Yadav

    Neha Yadav is a journalist at Hindustan Times, Delhi. She covers news across various beats.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru toddler dies after father accidentally drives car over her, case registered
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On