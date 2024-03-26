Section of JD(S) workers in Channapatna oppose Kumaraswamy's likely move to contest from Mandya

Speculations within the JD(S) that its state President H D Kumaraswamy is likely to contest from the Mandya Lok Sabha segment, has led to opposition from a section of its workers in Channapatna Assembly constituency that he currently represents. Nikhil Kumaraswamy

The party's core committee leaders are likely to meet here on Tuesday to decide on the candidates for Kolar, Hassan and Mandya, the three seats from where the regional party will be contesting, as part of the seat-sharing deal with the BJP.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

READ | ‘BJP-JDS alliance will have positive impact’: Tejasvi Surya meets former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

With speculation rife that Kumaraswamy is most likely to contest from Mandya, party workers and leaders from Channapatna met him on Monday and demanded that he should not "abandon them" and should continue to represent them in the Assembly.

However, JD(S) leaders and workers, and also a section of the BJP in Mandya want him to contest from the Lok Sabha segment, according to sources.

"...naturally there is a strong opinion among the party workers that Kumaranna (Kumaraswamy) should not leave Channapatna. Party supremo H D Deve Gowda is in Hassan, they (party leaders from Channapatna) will go and speak to him as well, give us some time (to decide)," Kumaraswamy's son and Yuva JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy said.

READ | ‘Slap youth who chant Modi slogans', says Karnataka minister. BJP hits back

Speaking to reporters here, he however did not wish to comment on a question about some party workers asking him to contest from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat instead and let Kumaraswamy continue as Channapatna MLA.

"Tomorrow, the core committee members have been called, after discussion there, the party leadership will decide on a future course of action....In old Mysuru region naturally there is a feeling that if Kumaranna contests in this Lok Sabha polls it will enthuse our cadre, similar is the feeling among BJP cadre. We will make a decision after discussions tomorrow," he added.

READ | Karnataka mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy returns to BJP

Names of Nikhil Kumaraswamy and senior party leader and former MP C S Puttaraju were also doing the rounds as JD(S) candidate from Mandya. Multilingual actress turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate backed by the BJP, had won the seat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, by defeating JD(S)' Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

She had also sought a BJP ticket for re-election from the seat. However, BJP General Secretary in-charge of elections in Karnataka, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Saturday said the JD(S) would contest from Mandya, Hassan and Kolar Lok Sabha constituencies.