 ‘Slap youth who chant Modi slogans', says Karnataka minister. BJP hits back | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Slap youth who chant Modi slogans', says Karnataka minister. BJP hits back

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2024 10:32 PM IST

The minister's statement came as he attacked the BJP-led government at the centre, accusing it of not honouring the promise to create two crore jobs per year.

Karnataka minister Shivaraj Tangadagi stoked a major controversy by asking for youths or students chanting ‘Modi Modi’s slogans to be slapped. The remark has evoked strong criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Karnataka minister Shivaraj Tangadagi(ANI)
Karnataka minister Shivaraj Tangadagi(ANI)

Addressing a Congress workers' meeting at Karatagi in Koppal district, the minister said the BJP should be ashamed to ask for votes in the coming Lok Sabha polls as ‘it had failed on the development front’.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"They should be ashamed, with what face are they coming to seek votes. They are incompetent to do even a single development work. They had promised to give two crore jobs. Did they give jobs to anyone? When asked for jobs they say -- sell 'pakoras'…" the minister was quoted by PTI as saying.

READ | ‘I’m a strong CM, not a weak PM like you’: Siddaramaiah to Modi

"If any students or youths still say 'Modi, Modi' (slogans), they should be slapped… One has to be ashamed. Is it a small thing? They promised two crore jobs a year, it should have been 20 crore jobs now in 10 years," he added.

Lashing out at the Congress, senior BJP leader C T Ravi said on social platform X,"Realising that CONgress is going to lose the upcoming Lok Sabha elections very badly, CONgis are stooping to new lows. And they call PM Modi a dictator!"

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya too attacked the Congress, saying that political parties which have targeted the youth have not survived.

READ | ‘Won’t join Congress but cleanse BJP': Ex-Karnataka Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda

“Congress minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Minister of Culture in the Karnataka government, asks students, who chant slogans in favour of PM Modi, to be slapped… Just because Young India has rejected Rahul Gandhi, again and again, and wants PM Modi to lead the country, Congress will assault them? This is shameful…” Malviya said.

“No political party, which has targeted the Youth, ever survived. The Young carry our collective aspiration and are entrusted with shaping the destiny of our nation,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Slap youth who chant Modi slogans', says Karnataka minister. BJP hits back
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On