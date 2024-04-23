 Customs at Bengaluru airport arrest man smuggling 10 yellow anacondas from Bangkok | Pics | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Customs at Bengaluru airport arrest man smuggling 10 yellow anacondas from Bangkok | Pics

ByYamini C S
Apr 23, 2024 11:14 AM IST

The passenger arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, and was arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Customs authorities at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) made a significant bust on Monday, apprehending a passenger for attempting to smuggle as many as 10 yellow anacondas hidden within his checked-in luggage.

10 yellow anacondas were seized from the checked-in luggage of the passenger.(Bengaluru Customs/X)
10 yellow anacondas were seized from the checked-in luggage of the passenger.(Bengaluru Customs/X)

ALSO READ | Customs department seizes gold worth 48 lakh at Amritsar airport

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to a statement shared on the social media platform X by the Bengaluru Customs, the passenger arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, and was arrested. Further investigation is underway and wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated, officials wrote.

The passenger's identity is not yet known.

ALSO READ | Woman stopped at Guangzhou's airport for trying to smuggle in 'alien' beetle species

“#Indiancustomsatwork Bengaluru Air #Customs intercepted attempt to smuggle 10 yellow Anacondas concealed in checked-in bag of a pax arriving from Bangkok. Pax arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated. #CITES #WildlifeProtection,” The post said.

ALSO READ | Man held for smuggling gold worth 63 lakh hidden in his rectum

The Customs Act of 1962 includes stringent provisions aimed at combating wildlife trafficking.

In a similar incident, Bengaluru customs officials had also confiscated 72 snakes and six monkeys from a baggage, also from a Bangkok flight. The snakes included 55 ball pythons and 17 king cobras, all of which were alive in the baggage. Sadly, the six capuchin monkeys were all dead. The incident occurred in September last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Customs at Bengaluru airport arrest man smuggling 10 yellow anacondas from Bangkok | Pics
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On