Customs at Bengaluru airport arrest man smuggling 10 yellow anacondas from Bangkok | Pics

Customs authorities at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) made a significant bust on Monday, apprehending a passenger for attempting to smuggle as many as 10 yellow anacondas hidden within his checked-in luggage. 10 yellow anacondas were seized from the checked-in luggage of the passenger.(Bengaluru Customs/X)

According to a statement shared on the social media platform X by the Bengaluru Customs, the passenger arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, and was arrested. Further investigation is underway and wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated, officials wrote.

The passenger's identity is not yet known.

“#Indiancustomsatwork Bengaluru Air #Customs intercepted attempt to smuggle 10 yellow Anacondas concealed in checked-in bag of a pax arriving from Bangkok. Pax arrested and investigation is underway. Wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated. #CITES #WildlifeProtection,” The post said.

The Customs Act of 1962 includes stringent provisions aimed at combating wildlife trafficking.

In a similar incident, Bengaluru customs officials had also confiscated 72 snakes and six monkeys from a baggage, also from a Bangkok flight. The snakes included 55 ball pythons and 17 king cobras, all of which were alive in the baggage. Sadly, the six capuchin monkeys were all dead. The incident occurred in September last year.