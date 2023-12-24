close_game
close_game
News / India News / Telangana varsity suspends 80 students for ‘pressuring’ juniors to sing, dance

Telangana varsity suspends 80 students for ‘pressuring’ juniors to sing, dance

PTI |
Dec 24, 2023 07:30 AM IST

The junior students complained to the varsity authorities over the matter, some alleged that they were "pressurised" to sing and dance by their seniors.

As many as 80 PG women students of a university in Telangana were suspended for one week from hostel for allegedly pressuring their juniors "to sing and dance", officials said on Saturday.

Some PG students asked their juniors to re-introduce themselves at the ladies hostel of the institute, which the juniors refused.(HT/Representative Photo)
Some PG students asked their juniors to re-introduce themselves at the ladies hostel of the institute, which the juniors refused.(HT/Representative Photo)

After the introductory event held recently, some students of the Post-Graduate courses of Commerce and Zoology departments of the Kakatiya University in Warangal district, again on December 18, asked their juniors to re-introduce themselves at the ladies hostel of the institute, which the juniors refused, they said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The junior students complained to the varsity authorities over the matter even as some among them also alleged that they were "pressurised" to sing and dance by their seniors, the officials said, adding an enquiry was conducted, and 80 PG students were suspended.

"Disciplinary action has been initiated against the 80 PG students, and they were suspended for a week from hostel," a senior official of the university said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out