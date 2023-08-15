Adopting 5 strategies can help India be global leader by 2047: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said India can become a global leader by 2047 if it adopts the right strategies, with Telugus playing a major role in the transformation of India into a superpower.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unveiling a Vision-2047 document at a huge gathering of youth, intellectuals and academics at the MGM Park in Visakhapatnam to celebrate the 77th Independence Day, Naidu said India would become the third largest country in the world in terms of economic growth and No. 2 in other sectors by 2047.

The TDP chief envisaged five strategies that should be adopted by the country to become a global leader. The first strategy is on energy, which he feels is a game-changer. He said the state has adopted the solar wind and pumped energy generation system. “Even now we will try to reduce the power charges by 30% by setting up hydrogen and ammonia hubs along with research centres in various parts of the state,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second strategy is on achieving water security in India. Stating that there would be more demand for water with the growing population, Naidu said this problem could be solved by interlinking rivers.

The third strategy, Naidu said, would be optimum utilisation of digital technology, which would play a major role in the progress of the nation. The TDP supremo said drones, robotics and quantum computing would totally change all walks of life including agriculture, health, education, governance and transport.

The fourth strategy is demographic management. Observing that India has more working population than dependent population, he said India should manage population to maintain demographic dividend and it should begin immediately as the country has a major population in the age group of 20-25. “Educate them on various skills to become an asset to their own family and the nation thereby serving the global community,” Naidu explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said each family should be rated based on its capital, technology usage and vision. Depending on which, short-term, medium and long-term plans should be formulated.

Finally, about the fifth strategy, Naidu said the contribution from the Indian diaspora to the nation’s development should go up. Pointing out that Indians are the biggest diaspora globally, he said about 1.8 crore Non-Resident Indians live in the US. “Telugu people have the best advantage that they can easily move to any place and thus India should target the diaspora to reach 10 crore from the present 1.8 crore. Thus, their investments globally will also grow heavily and they should be directed to invest back in the country,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON