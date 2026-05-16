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Temperature below minimum normal in Delhi; strong winds forecast for next few days

IMD has forecast the maximum temperature to be around 40-42 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 01:03 pm IST
PTI |
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The capital saw a slight decrease in minimum temperature on Saturday, with a forecast of strong gusts over the city for the next few days.

Children bathing in water drums in Noida Sector 94 to find relief from the scorching heat.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded a minimum of 24.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 26.2 degrees Celsius the day before.

Other stations also recorded below-normal minimum temperatures. Palam recorded a minimum of 24.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees below normal, while the Ridge recorded 24.6 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees below normal.

"The drop in minimum happens when skies are clear, leading to more loss of heat from the earth's surface. Mostly clear skies are expected to persist through Saturday," an IMD official said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, there is a "possibility of thundery development towards afternoon/evening" on Sunday, along with strong winds at 20-30 kmph, and occasional gusts at 40 kmph.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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