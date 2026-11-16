Temple for PM Modi’s late mother to come up in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district

A temple dedicated to Heeraben Modi, the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being constructed in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district as a tribute to her, a charitable trust overseeing the project said on Monday, describing it as a symbol of a son’s reverence for his mother. The “bhumi puja” (groundbreaking ceremony) was held in a half-acre land at Gudikallu village in Yemmiganur mandal under the auspices of Mata Sri Mandiram Charitable Society on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The “bhumi puja” (groundbreaking ceremony) was held in a half-acre land at Gudikallu village in Yemmiganur mandal under the auspices of Mata Sri Mandiram Charitable Society on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Adoni constituency P V Parthasarathi attended the ceremony as the chief guest. The event witnessed the participation of political leaders belonging to different parties, including the BJP, Jana Sena and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

BJP MLA Parthasarathy said the temple for the Prime Minister’s mother was the first of its kind in the country. “It is a symbol of respect for all mothers, as the Prime Minister is the head of the nation,” he said.

The president of the charitable trust Shiva Kumar said the temple was constructed to honour Heeraben Modi. “We are constructing the temple by pooling funds from various donors. Along with the temple for Heeraben, the proposed complex will also include temples for Lord Shiva, Dakshinamurthy, Lord Rama and Lord Ganesha,” he said.

The marble idol of Heeraben Modi is made at a cost of ₹3 lakh. “The idol is ready for consecration. With liberal contributions from donors, we shall be completing the construction of the temple in the next couple of months,” he said.

In addition to the religious structures, the charitable society has planned to establish an orphanage and a cow shelter (goshala) as part of the complex, he added.

Heeraben Modi passed away on December 30, 2022.