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Temple thief who travelled across states, changed hideouts after every heist held in Delhi

Temple thief who travelled across states, changed hideouts after every heist held in Delhi

Published on: May 12, 2026 02:47 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 44-year-old alleged inter-state temple theft kingpin, who specialised in stealing silver idols and donation articles from shrines across several states, has been arrested by the Delhi Police, an officer said on Tuesday.

Temple thief who travelled across states, changed hideouts after every heist held in Delhi

The accused, identified as Mohit Sharma alias Mama, was declared a proclaimed offender by a Punjab court in connection with a temple theft case and was wanted in multiple cases registered in Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka, he said.

According to the police, Sharma constantly changed hideouts and travelled across states while maintaining minimal local contacts to evade arrest.

"Sharma had developed a pattern of scouting poorly guarded temples, particularly those located in secluded areas, before carrying out thefts during late-night or early morning hours," the officer said.

The accused primarily targeted silver idols, donation boxes, religious ornaments, and other valuables kept inside temple premises. Sharma was apprehended after officers of the crime branch received a tip-off about his movement in Delhi, he said.

Police records further showed Sharma's alleged involvement in several older criminal cases, including theft, robbery, Arms Act, and Gangsters Act cases registered in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
mohit sharma delhi police
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