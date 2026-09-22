Temple visit, fake cops, threats with knife and gun: Shocking details in Kalkaji gangrape case

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by three men who posed as policemen inside the Astha Kunj park in Delhi's Kalkaji area on Monday evening, police said, adding that all the accused were arrested on Tuesday.

The teenage girl and 17-year-old male friend had visited the Kalkaji Mandir before going to sit at a bench in the Astha Kunj park. (ANI)

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A case has been registered under the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The teenager's simple visit to the temple and the park with her friend turned into a horrific situation. Here's what we know happened:

Shocking details in Kalkaji gangrape case

The temple visit: The 17-year-old had gone to the Kalkaji Mandir around 7pm with her friend to offer prayers. After this, around 7:30pm, the two decided to sit at the Astha Kunj park, which is near both the Kalkaji Mandir and the ISKCON temple, police said.

The 17-year-old had gone to the Kalkaji Mandir around 7pm with her friend to offer prayers. After this, around 7:30pm, the two decided to sit at the Astha Kunj park, which is near both the Kalkaji Mandir and the ISKCON temple, police said. Accused pose as cops: At this point, the three accused -- Hemanth, Mukesh, and Asif -- met at the park and targeted the teens sitting on a bench. The accused, aged between 24 and 31, posed as policemen and approached the teenagers.

At this point, the three accused -- Hemanth, Mukesh, and Asif -- met at the park and targeted the teens sitting on a bench. The accused, aged between 24 and 31, posed as policemen and approached the teenagers. Threats with gun, knife: The accused men allegedly began threatening the boy and the girl, following which they sexually assaulted the girl inside the park. They allegedly used a knife and a firearm to threaten the girl and raped her.

The accused men allegedly began threatening the boy and the girl, following which they sexually assaulted the girl inside the park. They allegedly used a knife and a firearm to threaten the girl and raped her. Girl's friend held down: One of the accused had held down the boy while the others assaulted the teenage girl, police said. After committing the crime, the men threatened to arrest the teenagers and left the park.

One of the accused had held down the boy while the others assaulted the teenage girl, police said. After committing the crime, the men threatened to arrest the teenagers and left the park. One accused caught in encounter: Asif was reportedly arrested in southeast Delhi after a brief exchange of fire with police. The accused allegedly fired three rounds at the police team when they tried to catch him near DM Office Road in Amar Colony, news agency PTI reported. One of the bullets reportedly hit the bulletproof jacket of head constable Rajesh, following which he opened fire in self-defence and injured Asif in his right leg. Later, police also arrested Hemant and Mukesh, both of whom are students and brothers.

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Deep Dive What events led to the gangrape incident near Kalkaji Mandir? The incident occurred after a 17-year-old girl and her friend visited Kalkaji Mandir for prayers and then sat in Astha Kunj Park, where three men posing as policemen threatened them and assaulted the girl. How were the accused apprehended following the gangrape incident? Asif, one of the accused, was apprehended during a police encounter after he fired at the police while attempting to evade arrest near DM Office Road. Why did the accused pose as policemen in the Kalkaji gangrape case? The accused likely posed as policemen to intimidate the teenagers, separating the girl from her friend and threatening them with arrest before committing the crime.