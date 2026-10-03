Ten captive-bred Great Indian Bustards to be released in Jaisalmer on Oct 3-4

Ten captive-bred Great Indian Bustards (GIBs) are set to be released into their natural habitat in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on October 3 and 4 as part of an effort to rebuild the critically endangered species’ wild population, officials said.

Ten captive-bred Great Indian Bustards will be considered for release in Jaisalmer

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Union environment, forest and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav is scheduled to witness the release of the state birds.

As per the proposed schedule, the birds will be released at Ramdevra on October 3 and Sudasari in the Desert National Park on October 4. Senior officials and wildlife experts from India and abroad are also expected to attend the programme.

Prior to their release into the wild, the birds have undergone extensive rewilding training in a specially designed tunnel at the conservation breeding facility, where they were trained to adapt to conditions similar to their natural environment while being kept away from human interference.

The initiative is being carried out under the supervision of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and aims to gradually restore captive-bred GIBs to their natural habitat.

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{{^usCountry}} Initially, the birds were proposed to be released in Gujarat’s Kutch region. However, following consultations with experts, the plan was changed to the Thar Desert, the species’ natural habitat. Ramdevra and Sudasari were subsequently identified as suitable sites for the first phase of the release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, the birds were proposed to be released in Gujarat’s Kutch region. However, following consultations with experts, the plan was changed to the Thar Desert, the species’ natural habitat. Ramdevra and Sudasari were subsequently identified as suitable sites for the first phase of the release. {{/usCountry}}

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Final call on how many GIBs will take flight

Ten birds at the conservation breeding centres are currently healthy and considered ready for release. However, the exact number that will be released directly into open habitat will be decided after a final technical assessment by WII scientists.

The birds will be scientifically monitored after release to track their movements, behaviour, habitat use, adaptation and survival in the wild. The monitoring will help conservationists assess how captive-bred birds respond after being returned to their natural environment.

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From captive breeding to the Thar Desert

The Integrated Great Indian Bustard Conservation Project was launched in 2016, followed by a large-scale conservation breeding programme in Rajasthan in 2019.

An interim facility was first established at Sam in Jaisalmer before a modern conservation breeding centre was developed at Ramdevra.

The first captive-bred GIB chick at the centre was born in March 2023. The birds subsequently underwent rewilding training in 2025 to prepare them for eventual release into the wild.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Desert National Park Chandrapal Chauhan said the release would mark an important milestone in the conservation programme.

“This is one of the most important and joyful moments of the entire project. The birds have been kept away from human interference and trained to adapt to a wild environment inside the specially designed tunnel. Strict protocols have been established under the supervision of WII experts. Releasing the Great Indian Bustards at Ramdevra and Sudasari is a major milestone in their conservation,” he said.

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Release plan follows Supreme Court guidelines

The initiative is being undertaken in accordance with the priority area and guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court, covering 14,013 sq km.

Wildlife experts and conservationists said the return of captive-bred GIBs to open habitat could mark an important phase in efforts to rebuild the population of the critically endangered species. They also said the conservation of the GIB is closely linked to protecting the grassland ecosystem and the wider biodiversity of the Thar Desert.