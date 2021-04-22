Ten days before counting, Assam Congress moves candidates to a resort

Assam Congress on Thursday shifted most of its candidates who contested the recently held assembly polls to a resort on the outskirts of Guwahati—10 days ahead of counting of votes.

Over 60 of the total 95 candidates of the party moved to the Dichang Resort located at Sonapur, 24 km away from Guwahati where they are likely to reside till May 2. Congress has booked 70 rooms in the resort.

Some Congress leaders admitted the move was necessitated due to fear of the candidates switching sides to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Other candidates stated that it was meant for orientation and interactions to know each other.

Earlier this month, two alliance partners of the Congress-led ‘Mahajot’ (grand alliance), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), had moved most of their candidates to Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh respectively.

“We have to be afraid of BJP as they have in the past indulged in horse-trading in several states and formed or broken governments. We are afraid and that’s why we are taking preventive measures,” Assam Congress president Ripun Bora told journalists.

Leader of Congress legislature party in the present assembly Debabrata Saikia said that the candidates were in the resort as asked by the state president to have discussions ahead of counting of votes.

“What the Congress is doing is pure drama ahead of counting. They know they will lose the election and are blaming us of horse-trading. We don’t have to indulge in such activities as BJP on its own will secure majority and with our allies will reach around 85 seats,” BJP spokesperson Subhash Dutta said.

In 2016, BJP had won 60 seats and formed the government with support of its allies Asom Gana Parishad (14) and Bodoland Peoples’ Front (12). The Congress had won 26 seats while AIUDF had won 13. This time, BPF has switched sides and joined the Congress led alliance.

“We used to see such instances of legislators being kept holed up in resorts in other states. Now Assam is also witnessing such events. This is not good for democracy and an insult to voters,” Akhil Ranjan Dutta, professor of political science in Gauhati University said.