Tennis player Leander Paes joins TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee in Goa

“We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial” the TMC tweeted.
Leander Paes joined the TMC in Goa in the presence of party chief Mamata Banerjee.(Screenshot from TMC's livestream on Facebook)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 01:50 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Ahead of the state assembly elections in Goa next year, renowned tennis player Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday in the presence of party supremo and West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.

“We are extremely delighted to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial! Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!,” the TMC said in a tweet.

The Bengal CM is currently on a two-day visit to the poll-bound coastal state where she is expected to meet with an array of people regarding the expansion of her party’s footprint in the state. She has already announced that her party would contest from all the seats in the upcoming assembly polls, making clear her national ambition.

Welcoming the tennis star to her party, an elated Banerjee said Paes was like her younger brother. “I know him since I was the youth and sports minister of this country… I am too happy,” she said. “Thanks a lot, Leander. Thanks a lot for joining us,” she said, handing him over a party flag. The two leaders addressed the media following the event.

During the press conference, Paes thanked the Bengal CM and fondly remembered memories about how Banerjee was “encouraging and supportive” when she was the sports minister. When asked about his plans for the state, he said, “I am very grateful for this opportunity from Didi… The vehicle that I chose for the last 30 years to do our people proud was Tennis. Now that I have retired from Tennis, the vehicle has changed… I would like to make a difference to the youth.” He also said that he has joined the TMC to “make a difference to our country.” He further heaped praises on Banerjee and called her a “true champion.”

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu also joined the TMC in the presence of the party chief.

