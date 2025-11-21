Tension erupts in Manipur as IDPs protest Sangai Festival; SP among two injured

Imphal: At least two police officers, including a superintendent of police (SP), were injured after a clash broke out in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Friday over the Sangai Festival, which the government is positioning as a fresh attempt to restore normalcy in the trouble-torn state. A large group of displaced persons at Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East tried to march towards the main venue at Hapta Kangjeibung in Palace Compound. (ANI Video Grab)

Tension erupted between security forces and internally displaced persons (IDPs) — people displaced by the ethnic violence in the state — who were demonstrating against the government’s decision to organise the festival.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an Imphal-based civil body, had announced a cease-work strike and urged people to protest on November 21 opposing the Sangai Festival.

COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba had said the festival is “not meant for the people, but for some individuals’ vested interest who can get financial gain for organising the festival”.

The government, however, urged everyone to extend their support for the festival.

The Sangai Festival, which began in 2010, is an annual cultural programme of the government usually celebrated from November 21 to 30. However, due to the Manipur crisis, it has been suspended for the past two years.

On Friday, the inaugural day of the festival, a large group of displaced persons at Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East tried to march towards the main venue at Hapta Kangjeibung in Palace Compound.

The protestors said it was inappropriate to hold the festival while displaced persons were still awaiting resettlement. Sections of society also held sit-in protests at different locations in the valley areas.

Security forces intervened and blocked their movement, but as the crowd continued to push forward (ANI Video Grab)

Security forces intervened and reportedly blocked their movement, but as the crowd continued to push forward, police resorted to a lathi charge and subsequently fired tear-gas shells to disperse the demonstrators.

The situation turned chaotic, with protestors pelting stones at security personnel.

During the scuffle, SP Shivanand Surve sustained a minor injury, an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel suffered a head injury, and another police officer was reportedly detained by the protestors but later released.

Protestors reiterated their stand, stating that organising the Sangai Festival amid the ongoing crisis of IDPs was “insensitive” and “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, hundreds of IDPs displaced from Churachandpur district marched towards Churachandpur with the intention of resettlement.