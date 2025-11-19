Sangai Festival row: Boycott calls grow Manipur as administration appeals for support

A civil body has urged people of Manipur to protest on November 21 against the upcoming Sangai festival, an event which is a fresh attempt to restore normalcy in the trouble-torn state. The festival will be held from November 21 to 30. (Manipur Sangai Festival 2025 website)

Addressing media persons, convenor of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), Khuraijam Athouba said the festival is “not meant for the people, but for some individuals’ vested interest who can get financial gain for organising the festival”.

The committee also urged the people to support the boycott of ‘Sangai Festival’ called by the internally displaced persons (IDPs). The government, however, urged everyone to extend their support for the festival.

Sangai festival, which started in the year 2010 is an annual calendar cultural programme of the government that is usually celebrated from November 21 to 30 for 10 days. However, due to the Manipur crisis, the festival has been suspended for two years.

A statement issued by chief secretary of Manipur, Puneet Kumar Goel, on Tuesday appealed to the people, IDPs in particular and all stakeholders to extend their fullest cooperation and support the festival’s grand success.

It stated that the festival is not a mere event, but it will help the state to move forward.

“The government reiterates that economic revival, tourism promotion, youth empowerment and community harmony are vital pillars for bringing Manipur back onto a sustained path of growth. The Sangai Festival aims to embody these goals, acting as a catalyst for renewed hope, opportunity, economic growth and unity”, the statement said.

“Currently, ₹18.00 crore per month is being spent in providing monetary assistance to the IDPS and for management of relief camps across the State. Further, a sum of ₹523 crore has been provided under Special Relief Package by Government of India. Out of this, a sum of ₹180 crore has been earmarked for House restoration assistance for displaced families and ₹250 crore for providing public assets such as Health Centres, Community Halls, Water supply, Schools, etc at the places where IDPs would be resettled or rehabilitated”, said the statement.

Athouba accused the government of attempting to organise the festival ‘forcefully’, trying to show peace is restored in Manipur by sidelining the issues of displaced persons.

He said over 60,000 internally displaced persons have been suffering in relief camps, national highways are still blocked, and a large number of people are suffering due to the crisis.

“How can we celebrate when so many have lost their homes and peace has not returned?” he asked.

Additionally, six groups of IDPs from Moreh, Serou, Ikou, Churachandpur and nearby areas reiterated their demand to cancel the Sangai Festival and prioritise taking necessary steps on the rehabilitation of displaced persons. They warned of launching an intensified agitation from November 20.

Even the state Congress supported the boycott calls of the festival.

K Meghachandra, president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Tuesday said the party supports the boycott of Sangai Festival called by internally displaced persons.