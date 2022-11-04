Home / Cities / Others / Manipur tribal forum calls off indefinite economic blockade over MGNREGA funds

Manipur tribal forum calls off indefinite economic blockade over MGNREGA funds

Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:05 PM IST

The Manipur government had appealed to the AMTDGF on Thursday to call off the blockade in the interest of the general public and the upcoming Sangai Festival – an annual tourism promotional event

Stationed trucks on the outskirts of Imphal during an earlier blockade by tribal agitators. (File Photo)
BySobhapati Samom

The All Manipur Tribals Development Grievances Forum (AMTDGF) on Friday called of their indefinite economic blockade, which began on the midnight of November 3 for 100 percent release of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) funds to all districts of the state.

“AMTDGF calls off the indefinite economic blockade imposed along the national highway-2 (Dimapur to Imphal) and national highway-37 (Jiribam-Imphal) as the government of Manipur assured to release 150 crores under MGNREGA to all districts of Manipur and the balance on phase-wise basis by January 2023 without any delay,” the AMTDGF said in press note.

AMTDGF also appealed to the state government for unconditional release of all their executives and blockade supporters detained by the police. The state police had reportedly detained six people in connection with the blockade.

The Manipur government had appealed to the AMTDGF on Thursday to call off the blockade in the interest of the general public and the upcoming Sangai Festival – an annual tourism promotional event.

State transport minister Khashim Vashum assured that the government is taking all possible steps to release the funds.

