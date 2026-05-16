Tensions rise in Manipur as Kuki-Zo, Naga protests over church leaders’ killings

Tension mounted in Manipur on Friday as Kuki-Zo organisations staged mass protests in Churachandpur over the killing of three church leaders, while Naga and Meitei civil bodies jointly protested in Imphal West demanding the safe release of six Naga civilians allegedly held captive by Kuki groups.

Following the clash, around 38 individuals belonging to both the Kuki and Naga communities were held captive, according to home minister Govindas Konthoujam

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The parallel protests underscored the deepening strain between the Kuki and Naga communities following a fresh cycle of violence in Kangpokpi and Noney districts earlier this week.

Three senior leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) were killed and four others injured on Wednesday when armed militants ambushed two vehicles on the road between Kangpokpi and Churachandpur in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district. A Naga man was also killed in a separate alleged ambush in Noney district on the same evening, while two others were injured.

Following the clash, around 38 individuals belonging to both the Kuki and Naga communities were held captive, according to home minister Govindas Konthoujam. While 28 individuals — 14 from each community — were safely released, the remaining five members from each community are still under the custody of the respective groups.

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{{^usCountry}} In Churachandpur, a mass rally was organised by the Kuki Women Organisation For Human Rights (KWOHR), decrying the killing of the three church leaders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Churachandpur, a mass rally was organised by the Kuki Women Organisation For Human Rights (KWOHR), decrying the killing of the three church leaders. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the rally, the KWOHR submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah through the deputy commissioner of Churachandpur district, placing several demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the rally, the KWOHR submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah through the deputy commissioner of Churachandpur district, placing several demands. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The demands included “re-imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur to restore law, order, and public confidence, immediate review and strengthening of the security apparatus and deployment in all Kuki-Zo areas to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement and protection for civilians and commuters, a high-level investigation into the brutal killing of the three Kuki pastors and all proxy violence carried out against the Kuki-Zo people, ensuring that all perpetrators and conspirators are identified and prosecuted under the law, swift and decisive action against ZUF-Kamson and NSCN-IM, which are involved in violence against innocent civilians, recognition and legitimisation of Village Guards formed for self-protection in Kuki-Zo villages under proper legal and administrative mechanisms, adequate security arrangements and permanent protection mechanisms in vulnerable and conflict-prone Kuki-Zo areas, and fulfilment of the long-standing political demand for Separate Administration for the Kuki-Zo people under the Constitution of India to ensure lasting peace, security, dignity, and coexistence.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The demands included “re-imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur to restore law, order, and public confidence, immediate review and strengthening of the security apparatus and deployment in all Kuki-Zo areas to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement and protection for civilians and commuters, a high-level investigation into the brutal killing of the three Kuki pastors and all proxy violence carried out against the Kuki-Zo people, ensuring that all perpetrators and conspirators are identified and prosecuted under the law, swift and decisive action against ZUF-Kamson and NSCN-IM, which are involved in violence against innocent civilians, recognition and legitimisation of Village Guards formed for self-protection in Kuki-Zo villages under proper legal and administrative mechanisms, adequate security arrangements and permanent protection mechanisms in vulnerable and conflict-prone Kuki-Zo areas, and fulfilment of the long-standing political demand for Separate Administration for the Kuki-Zo people under the Constitution of India to ensure lasting peace, security, dignity, and coexistence.” {{/usCountry}}

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KWOHR appealed to Shah to urgently intervene and take decisive steps to protect innocent lives and uphold justice and constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, Naga civil bodies, along with the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Manipur apex civil body, staged a human chain protest at Kanglatongbi market in Imphal West.

The protest demanded the immediate and safe release of six Naga civilians who are still under the custody of alleged Kuki armed groups.

The Koubru Range Naga Women’s Union (KRNWU) also organised a protest. Additionally, Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) president Sword Vashum said in a video circulated on social media that the United Naga Council (UNC) had issued an ultimatum for the release of the six Naga civilians by 2 pm on Saturday.

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ashum requested the Manipur government and security forces to rescue the five Naga civilians before the deadline to prevent further repercussions.

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