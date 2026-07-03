T’gana DySP held over disproportionate assets worth 200 cr: ACB

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana police on Thursday arrested a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for allegedly possessing assets worth ₹ 200 crore, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said.

India News

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The ACB authorities conducted extensive searches at the residence of Sankireddy Bheem Reddy, working as DSP in the Police Computer Services (PCS) wing of the department in Hyderabad, and 15 other places linked to him, since 5 am.

According to an official statement, two ACB teams carried out raids at his villa in Vasella Meadows, Narsingi, while simultaneous searches were launched at multiple locations across the state.

During the raids, officials reportedly uncovered substantial assets allegedly acquired illegally, indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service. “As per the estimates, the market value of the assets amassed by Bheem Reddy is more than ₹200 crore,” an ACB official familiar with the matter said.

Bheem Reddy was arrested after the completion of search operations and he will be produced before the ACB court on Friday for judicial remand, the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The ACB raids revealed that the accused DSP had possessed properties including a villa at Vessella Meadows, Ibrahimbagh, Hyderabad, a residential house G+2+Pent House and a flat in Sai Prabha Residency, Telecom Nagar, another flat at Kranti Ceon Apartments at Gachibowli, share in G+5 Commercial Complex admeasuring 500 Sq. Yards in Lanco Hills Road, Manikonda, a commercial space admeasuring 3000 sft. near Manikonda Marrichettu Junction, two residential flats at Abhinanda Residency at Tellapur and a 500 Sq. Yards open plot at Pragati Resorts on the city outskirts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ACB raids revealed that the accused DSP had possessed properties including a villa at Vessella Meadows, Ibrahimbagh, Hyderabad, a residential house G+2+Pent House and a flat in Sai Prabha Residency, Telecom Nagar, another flat at Kranti Ceon Apartments at Gachibowli, share in G+5 Commercial Complex admeasuring 500 Sq. Yards in Lanco Hills Road, Manikonda, a commercial space admeasuring 3000 sft. near Manikonda Marrichettu Junction, two residential flats at Abhinanda Residency at Tellapur and a 500 Sq. Yards open plot at Pragati Resorts on the city outskirts. {{/usCountry}}

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Besides, Bheem Reddy also possessed 3.5 acres of agriculture land at Zaheerabad, Sangareddy, 46 acres of agriculture land at two different places in Karnataka, another piece of one acre land at Devanahalli, Bangalore, an open plot admeasuring 200 Sq. Yards near Kamineni Hospital, Nagole, two open plots admeasuring 400 Sq. Yards and 200 sq yards in Patancheru, a 1,000 sq yards plot at Mominpet, Vikarabad, besides two acres of land at the same place and agriculture land admeasuring 4.20 acres at Muchintala village.

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The ACB also found that he had invested ₹75 lakh in Sri Raghavendra Rock Sand Minerals. They also recovered net cash of approximately ₹3.60 lakhs in his house and another ₹40 lakhs in the house of his benami.

“Besides, he was in possession of gold ornaments weighing about 2 kilograms, and silver articles weighing about 20 kg and bank balances of approximately ₹20 lakh,” the ACB statement said.