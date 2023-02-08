Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T’gana records 15.6% rise in GSDP during 2022-23, says report

india news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 01:14 AM IST

HT Image
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Telangana has recorded a 15.6% increase in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for the year 2022-23, compared to the previous year, a report on the Socio-Economic Outlook of Telangana which was tabled in the state assembly on Monday stated.

According to the report, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Telangana for the year 2022-23, as per the Provisional Advance Estimates (PAE) at current prices, is 13.27 lakh crore, compared to 11.48 lakh crore – a growth of 15.6% from the previous year (2021-22).

Services sector accounted for 62.8% of the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) (a measure of major source of income) at current prices, followed by the industries sector (19.9%) and agriculture and allied sectors (18.2%).

The GSVA by the services sector is the highest contributor to the state’s economy at 7,50,408 crore in 2022-23, which was 2,86,011 crore in 2014-15, in the first year of Telangana state formation.

In the services sector, the major source of income was from the Information Technology sector. The report pointed out that during 2014-15, the IT exports from Telangana were worth 66,276 crore which almost tripled to 1,83,569 crore by 2021-22 – a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.67%.

During this period, the total employment in the IT sector increased from nearly 3.7 lakh to 7.8 lakh registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.13% over 7 years, the report said.

The report said in 2022-23, the per capita income at current prices in Telangana was 3.17 lakh, which is higher than the national per capita income of 1.71 lakh per annum. “Based on the CAGR of the per capita income at current prices, the average citizen in Telangana can expect their income to double in roughly 5 to 6 years,” the report said.

The report said in the last four years, Telangana’s own tax revenues, as a proportion of GSDP rose by 7.21%. The average monthly receipts rose in 2022–2023 (April to December) to 8,804 crore when compared to that during the same period of the previous year which was 7,226 crore, it said.

The state could not receive the anticipated tax revenue in 2020-21 because of Covid-19 pandemic, but due to prudent fiscal management by the state government, the state received nearly equal tax revenues in 2020-21 ( 66,650 crore) as it did in 2019-20 ( 67,597 crore), the report claimed.

It further stated that Telangana’s capital outlay recorded a robust growth of 63% in 2021-22 as per revised estimates ( 25,954 crore) as compared to that of 2020-21 ( 15,922 crore), providing the necessary support to the recovering economy post Covid-19.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

