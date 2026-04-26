...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

T’gana RTC strike ends, state accepts majority of demands

Telangana RTC employees end strike after talks with the government, securing pay hikes and other demands, with over 6,000 buses back in service.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 03:38 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Advertisement

Employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Saturday called off their three-day strike following marathon talks between the representatives of the employees’ joint action committee and the state government that ended in the wee hours.

T’gana RTC strike ends, state accepts majority of demands

The employees were back on the job from the first shift on Saturday with over 6,000 buses hitting the roads.

RTC’s Joint Action Committe chairman E Venkanna told reporters that the negotiations with the group of ministers led by deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and official delegation led by TGSRTC chairman Y Nagi Reddy ended on a cordial note.

“The state government agreed to the majority of our long-pending demands, including pay revision, declaration of elections to the recognised union, and merger of RTC with the state transport department,” Venkanna said.

Vikarmaka said TGSRTC was part of the state government family. “It is deeply moving when a member of our family is lost,” he said, referring to the death of a 55-year-old driver Shankar Goud, a day after he set himself ablaze at Narsampet depot in Warangal district.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

telangana state road transport corporation strike
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / T’gana RTC strike ends, state accepts majority of demands
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.