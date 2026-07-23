Thackeray brothers announce ‘United March’ on July 26, invite Congress, Pawar

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced United March’ on Sunday July 26 from Shivaji Park to Siddhivinayak temple. They invited Congress leaders and Nationalist Congress Party or NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to join it.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced United March’ on Sunday July 26 (Raju Shinde)

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Addressing a joint press conference at Raj Thackeray’s residence, Raj said the march would be held under the Tiranga with participants urged not to carry any political party flags. Uddhav Thackeray said he has spoken to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal regarding the united march.

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Raj Thackeray said central government brutally cracking down the peaceful protests of students. He pointed out that when BJP was in opposition it used to protest over issues and demanded resignation of ministers. Then home minister of Maharashtra R R Patil had to resign after 26/11 attack for his one sentence, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} RR Patil, who was in the chair for 11 months when his department faced public ire for failing to prevent the 26/11 attacks, had to resign following which NCP leader Jayant Patil took over as Maharashtra home minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RR Patil, who was in the chair for 11 months when his department faced public ire for failing to prevent the 26/11 attacks, had to resign following which NCP leader Jayant Patil took over as Maharashtra home minister. {{/usCountry}}

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“Prime minister Narendra Modi made a statement on X but it has no significance. The central government is showing arrogance of power.” he added.

Uddhav Thackeray said, “Now people feel that resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is not enough and it’s time to change the regime.” said Thackeray. He also invited Sharad Pawar to join on Sunday’s march.

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