Thackeray questions PM Modi meeting MPs who left Uddhav Sena

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meeting the MPs who crossed over from Shiv Sena UBT on Friday and asked whether this was a signal to the Supreme Court which is hearing the party’s cases on its symbol and defection.

He asked whether the Friday meeting of MPs and PM Narendra Modi was intended to pressure the Supreme Court which is in final stages of hearing the Shiv Sena case. (PTI)

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He wondered whether the Friday meeting of MPs and PM Narendra Modi was intended to pressure the Supreme Court which is in final stages of hearing the Shiv Sena case. He also said that clippings of papers regarding the PM - MPs meeting would be given to the Supreme Court and told MP Anil Desai to do so.

“The PM has time for Instagramming and I was criticised for doing Facebook Live during the Covid pandemic. Congress never received so many abuses in 65 years, but the Bharatiya Janata Party has received many abuses now. The PM does not have time for youth, but he has time for gaddar MPs,” he said.

Thackeray said that he has firm faith in the constitution and the judiciary.

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{{^usCountry}} He said. “Just as people bow down before saint Swami Samarth for their well-being, I suppose these MPs went to Modi for protection. Is Modi a new Swami? Modi is telling the MPs that he is behind them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said. “Just as people bow down before saint Swami Samarth for their well-being, I suppose these MPs went to Modi for protection. Is Modi a new Swami? Modi is telling the MPs that he is behind them.” {{/usCountry}}

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He also criticised the six MPs who broke away from Sena UBT and joined Sena, a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Thackeray asked whether they are sending a message to the court without a threat that the PM is behind the MPs.

“Earlier, when Shinde used to go to Delhi, he used to meet Amit Shah and now he is meeting the PM at a time when Shah is in Delhi,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said, “Uddhav Thackeray does not meet anyone in the party. Sanjay Raut is seething with anger because Modi met the MPs. Modi is repeatedly meeting opponents and all MPs. The PM had a dialogue with MPs. The doors of Matoshree (Thackeray residence) are closed for everyone: workers to MPs. Sanjay Raut must also show what work he has done with his funds.”

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“The courts will decide what they have to. But the question of who heads real Sena is clear. There is no question of PM Modi putting pressure on the courts,” said Ban